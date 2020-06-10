Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood met with a panel of local African American leaders and pastors via Zoom conferencing on Wednesday to discuss relationships between the sheriff’s office and the black community in light of recent events both locally and nationally.
The community meeting was organized by Arleana Waller, founder of the MLK commUNITY Initiative. About 77 people were in attendance virtually.
During the meeting, Youngblood said he’s open to change in some areas of law enforcement and transparency, and resistant to others. Despite some contentious moments, many panelists and Youngblood said they felt progress was made during their 90-minute discussion.
“This is something that’s necessary, but we’re not always going to agree,” Youngblood said. “Because I don’t agree or I say something you disagree with, I’m just being honest and I won’t be dishonest to make you happy.”
Here were some outtakes from the meeting:
• Youngblood addressed controversial 2006 comments he made, when he appeared to insinuate it was financially better for a sheriff’s deputy to kill someone than “cripple them.” He made them to the Kern County Detention Officers Association while running for sheriff and discussing a then-recent inmate homicide at the hands of deputies, he said.
“Never did I mean that we should kill someone as opposed to wound them,” Youngblood said. “The (misconduct from deputies to an inmate) itself is bad enough, I can’t defend that. It is what it is, and I could have used better words. I didn’t feel that way then and don’t feel that way now.”
• Panelist Denise L. Norris also demanded answers from Youngblood regarding an incident nine months ago when her son, a UCLA graduate, was arrested and allegedly beaten at the Kern County Sheriff’s Jail by officers. Norris acknowledged her son was intoxicated at the time, but didn’t believe it justified his wrist being broken, among other injuries.
“They beat my son in that jailhouse,” Norris said. “I’m sure he did his part, but I know he didn’t deserve to be beaten by three officers and have two looking on.”
Youngblood said if her son files a formal complaint and KCSO proves the incident occurred through its 13-month camera footage archive, those employees won’t be a part of the sheriff’s office anymore.
• Youngblood wasn’t in favor of a citizen’s review board overseeing KCSO’s use of deadly force. He said KCSO already has an internal shooting review board, which is overseen by him with additional oversight by the Kern County District Attorney’s Office, the grand jury and the California Department of Justice.
“I don’t want to sit on a review board for your jobs because I won’t know what all it takes to do them,” Youngblood said.
Youngblood said KCSO follows the law in its investigations and that over the past 10 years he’s personally fired or allowed the resignation of about 100 officers for misconduct.
He was open to changes being made to the California peace officer’s bill of rights for more transparency, but doesn’t want changes he deems too radical.
“I’m not wanting to change all of it because I don’t want just anybody to be able to go through the personnel files of our officers and figure out personal information,” Youngblood said. “Now, if we did that for all state public employees, then I’d be OK with those changes.”
• Youngblood acknowledged just 2 percent of KCSO deputies are African American and that the sheriff’s office has a difficult time recruiting more. He said he believes this is because some African Americans are taught that “cops are bad” growing up and sometimes face pressure from their community not to join.
Many of the panelists took exception, saying fears or distrust of law enforcement from the African American community originated from the actions of law enforcement officers.
“We understand that the community has some responsibility, but we want you to acknowledge the involvement on the part of law enforcement,” Waller said.
Youngblood defended himself, saying there are people from all communities that grow up not trusting law enforcement. He acknowledged that he and many of the panelists come from different backgrounds and he can’t put himself in their shoes.
“I can’t know what it is like to be a young African American male and be harassed by the police and I know that it happens in this world. I would never allow it to occur in our community,” Youngblood said.
• The topic of the #8CantWait campaign came up and Undersheriff Doug Jouch said that as of Wednesday, six of the eight policies are in place at KCSO. The eight recommended policies include banning chokeholds, requiring police engage in deescalation techniques, issuing warnings before shooting, exhausting all alternatives before shooting, intervening when other officials are engaged in excessive force, limiting force that can be used in certain situations, requiring comprehensive reporting and banning shooting at moving vehicles.
The two that are currently not policy within KCSO are banning shooting at moving vehicles and issuing warnings before shooting. Jouch said shooting at moving vehicles is strongly discouraged, and that officers can’t always give warning or “call a timeout” before using deadly force.
In a Wednesday news release, KCSO announced it’s suspending and currently reviewing the carotid control hold, a controversial chokehold that restricts blood flow to the brain, causing the restrained person to lose consciousness.
“The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is committed to provide a high-level of service to our community,” KCSO said. “As part of this commitment, our policies and procedures and training are constantly reviewed and updated to reflect best practices.”
