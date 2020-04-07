Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood in a video message Tuesday said 10 employees in the sheriff's department and two inmates in the county jails have tested positive for COVID-19.
"Several tests are pending so that could change," Youngblood said.
He said several employees have recovered and are back to work.
Inmates with the virus have access to medical care within their detention facility, he said.
