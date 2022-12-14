 Skip to main content
Shepard says he wants a recount for state Senate race

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo
David Shepard

David Shepard

 Courtesy David Shepard

Three days after the race was decided, David Shepard, the former challenger for the state 16th District Senate seat, announced Wednesday that he seeks a recount. 

One of the closest state races in California history ended Saturday with Sen. Melissa Hurtado winning by .008 percent, or 20 votes out of 137,000 cast.

