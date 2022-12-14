Shepard says he wants a recount for state Senate race

Three days after the race was decided, David Shepard, the former challenger for the state 16th District Senate seat, announced Wednesday that he seeks a recount.
One of the closest state races in California history ended Saturday with Sen. Melissa Hurtado winning by .008 percent, or 20 votes out of 137,000 cast.
Kern's results were certified by Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard and the Board of Supervisors in a special session on Friday. Officials in the three other counties that wholly or partly make up the district also certified their results.
Shepard's campaign, in a statement released earlier that day, said it had "filed the necessary paperwork" to the four county elections offices — Fresno, Kings, Tulare and Kern — that make up the district.
"Given some procedural irregularities that our campaign has observed, I believe that a recount is necessary," Shepard said. "This is a historically close election and it is imperative that every legally cast vote be counted.”
California does not have automatic recounts, though laws allow for one if requested. It is also not free, as those who request it must pay.
Recount costs, according to state law, vary by county. Those who request one must provide the money up front before county elections officials begin any recount work.