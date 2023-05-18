 Skip to main content
Shepard releases memo alleging election errors

20221222-bc-ballotcounting

A Dec. 21 file photo shows election workers sorting through ballots as they perform a recount for the 16th District Senate race at the Kern County Elections Office in downtown Bakersfield.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Former Republican challenger David Shepard, R-Porterville, released a memorandum Thursday that alleges various “administrative errors and likely violations” among three of the four county election offices that comprise California’s 16th State Senate District.

Shepard originally conceded in January, after losing to Democratic candidate Melissa Hurtado by 13 votes, following a two-month recount process that resulted from the near-split midterm race.

