Shepard raises possibility of recount in 16th Senate District race

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger

 Provided photo
david shepard.jpg

David Shepard

 Photo provided courtesy of David Shepard

After two prominent state Senate Republicans raised questions Friday about the ballot count in the 16th Senate District race, a candidate himself joined the fray Saturday, raising the possibility of calling for a recount.

The campaign for Republican David Shepard, particularly citing questions about Kern County's count, released a statement reading in part: "Ensuring the ability of the Kern County Elections Office to accurately count and report results should be a bipartisan issue. Our team is closely assessing whether a recount will be the next step."

