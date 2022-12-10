Shepard raises possibility of recount in 16th Senate District race

After two prominent state Senate Republicans raised questions Friday about the ballot count in the 16th Senate District race, a candidate himself joined the fray Saturday, raising the possibility of calling for a recount.
The campaign for Republican David Shepard, particularly citing questions about Kern County's count, released a statement reading in part: "Ensuring the ability of the Kern County Elections Office to accurately count and report results should be a bipartisan issue. Our team is closely assessing whether a recount will be the next step."
When the votes were certified Thursday and Friday by the four counties that either partially or wholly make up the 16th District — Kern, Tulare, Kings and Fresno — the difference between Democrat Melissa Hurtado and Shepard came in at 20 votes out of 136,894 votes counted. The California Secretary of State is to certify results statewide by Friday.
Shepard's statement Saturday follows one jointly penned Friday by Senate Republican Leader Scott Wilk, R-Santa Clarita, and incoming Senate Minority Leader-elect Brian Jones, R-Santee, which called for holding off on any swearing-in ceremony for the 16th District seat.
Other lawmakers — those with clear wins — were sworn into office Monday in Sacramento ceremonies.
The two Republican leaders' concerns echoed Shepard's statement, which:
• States that members of his team were "personally told" by Fresno Registrar of Voters employees that the deadline to cure ballots had been extended, that his team continued to cure ballots until the stated deadline, they were accepted and he expects them to be counted.
• States that Kern County elections "misreported to the Secretary of State that they were in possession of 10,000 fewer ballots than what they ended up counting."
On Thursday, Kern County Clerk and Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said the latest results were final, and that despite previous estimates of 100 unprocessed votes, the ballot total in Kern increased by 495.
Voting officials in Kern, Kings and Fresno counties defended their processes Thursday and Friday; Tulare County officials closed up its office at noon Friday and could not be reached for comment. Hurtado did not respond to a request for comment Friday.