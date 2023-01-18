 Skip to main content
Shepard concedes in race for Senate District 16

Sen. Melissa Hurtado

State Sen. Melissa Hurtado

 Provided photo
david shepard.jpg

David Shepard

 Photo provided courtesy of David Shepard

David Shepard, R-Porterville, officially conceded his defeat on Wednesday to Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, bringing a conclusion to a two-month recount process over the 2022 midterm election. 

"This race has been historically close and as the recount draws towards the end, I believe our path forward to victory is no longer feasible," Shepard said in a statement Wednesday. 

