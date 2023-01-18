Shepard concedes in race for Senate District 16

David Shepard, R-Porterville, officially conceded his defeat on Wednesday to Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, bringing a conclusion to a two-month recount process over the 2022 midterm election.
"This race has been historically close and as the recount draws towards the end, I believe our path forward to victory is no longer feasible," Shepard said in a statement Wednesday.
The recount resulted in a 13-vote deficit for the Republican challenger, after initially losing by 20 votes. There were just under 137,000 votes cast. The 2022 race for Senate District 16 was one of the closest in state history.
"This election has exemplified the saying that 'every vote counts,'" Shepard said. "Although the result is not the one we had hoped for, I am so incredibly thankful for the team that surrounded me during the recount and believed in me and my candidacy for state Senate."
Shepard added that his campaign "uncovered blatant mismanagement and inconsistencies of vote counting procedures in multiple counties" and condemned the state election code as the root cause of the issue, which he believes "empowers each county registrar to independently interpret election laws as they see fit."
He stated that his campaign team will release in the coming weeks a "detailed summary" of their findings.
"This process has brought to light that greater accountability to our local county elections office is vitally necessary to preserve free and fair elections," he said.
Shepard ended his statement with a salutations to his opponent, but not before pointing out that his campaign was outspent 6 to 1.
"I hope that District 16 will be advocated for in the State Senate and that you will use your position to address the pressing issues we face here in the Central Valley," Shepard said.