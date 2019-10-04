Shelter of Hope will take place at The Marketplace on Saturday, according to a press release.
The event, hosted by the American Red Cross, will help residents understand what to do and how to be prepared when a disaster strikes, according to the release.
A functional mock Red Cross shelter will be set up to explore what services are provided by your local Red Cross chapter. It will show guest simulated sleeping facilities, feeding areas, and health service stations, according to the release.
"Very few people know exactly what goes on in a disaster shelter," said Megin Hughes, disaster program manager serving Kern and Tulare counties. "That's the point of this exhibition, to make sure people understand that the Red Cross is always there for our community during its greatest need and to learn how we as a community can help in a disaster."
