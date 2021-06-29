Shell Fire containment improves to 65 percent

Fire crews have achieved 65 percent containment of the Shell Fire burning since Sunday afternoon near the Grapevine, the Kern County Fire Department reported Tuesday.
A morning tweet from the agency said the fire has burned 1,984 acres — the same figure released at midday Monday, when containment was estimated at 30 percent.
The blaze on the east side of Interstate 5 has drawn the cooperation of various local, state and federal agencies since it was sparked by a vehicle fire reported at 1 p.m. Sunday.
No residences have been reported threatened but a vacant elementary school and infrastructure such as power lines and cellphone towers were named as being at risk.
The San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District on Monday warned local residents that the fire has worsened local air quality and that people should stay inside to reduce health risks related to airborne particular matter from smoke.