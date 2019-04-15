Kern Medical's longtime lead pathologist, Dr. Sheldon Freedman, has died. The renowned physician — a researcher, university professor and gubernatorial oversight agency appointee — was 84.
By the time he moved his family to Bakersfield in 1979, Freedman was already a highly regarded pathologist who had studied everything from Alzheimer's to dwarfism, cancer to gonorrhea.
He moved to Kern County to become KMC's chairman of the Department of Pathology and Director of Laboratories. For much of that time he was also director of the Medical Technology Department at California State College Bakersfield. He also taught at Mount Sinai Medical School in New York City, the University of Hawaii, UCLA and CSC Bakersfield. He was medically licensed in four states.
Gov. George Deukmejian appointed him to the state's Medical Quality Review Committee in 1984.
Freeman, born in Philadelphia on Aug. 6, 1934, was schooled at Penn State and the UC Irvine College of Medicine. He is survived by wife Beth Stein Freedman, whom he married in 1960, and four children: daughters Hope and Mona and sons Bryan and Michael.
The funeral will be held at 3 p.m. Wednesday at Mount Sinai Mortuary, 5950 Forest Lawn Drive, Los Angeles.
