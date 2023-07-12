A Bakersfield family is mourning the loss of their daughter who died in New Mexico, where she attended college and played on the soccer team.

Thalia Chaverria, 20, graduated from Frontier High School in 2021 and was selected three times as BVarsity All-Area. The New Mexico State University student, who finished her second year in college, was found in her Las Cruces home by police at 7 a.m. Monday after authorities got a call about an unresponsive woman, according to the Las Cruces Police Department.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 