 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

'She leaves a great legacy': Bakersfield woman known as huge supporter of law enforcement dies

Some people say they’ll give back and never do, and others donate their goodwill occasionally.

And, then there’s Bakersfield woman Lisa Kendrick — whose sole purpose aimed to honor her family and law enforcement. You could spot her handing out doughnuts and gift cards and coffee and lunches to Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Bakersfield Police Department officers after she tracked them down patrolling around town.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter. 

Coronavirus Cases