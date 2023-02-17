'She leaves a great legacy': Bakersfield woman known as huge supporter of law enforcement dies

Some people say they’ll give back and never do, and others donate their goodwill occasionally.
And, then there’s Bakersfield woman Lisa Kendrick — whose sole purpose aimed to honor her family and law enforcement. You could spot her handing out doughnuts and gift cards and coffee and lunches to Kern County Sheriff’s deputies and Bakersfield Police Department officers after she tracked them down patrolling around town.
Kendrick’s family and the local law enforcement community are grieving after Kendrick died Jan. 28 from a rare neurodegenerative disorder called Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease. She was 41.
“She wasn't a member of our department, but she was,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said.
The sheriff recalled a time driving into work and seeing the yard adorned with balloons, but he had no idea how they got there. Later, Youngblood saw on social media that people talking about the gesture and realized it happened under Kendrick’s direction.
“I thanked her for being the light for law enforcement at a time where we really needed a light,” the sheriff added.
Local first responders also conducted an end-of-watch call for Kendrick on scanners and thanked her for everything she did.
Kendrick was born in Visalia and grew up in the small community of Dunlap near Fresno. Her childhood was spent playing in dirt with horses with her sister, who’s 18 months younger than Kendrick.
The family eventually moved to Bakersfield and Kendrick’s father became a Kern County sheriff’s deputy for 14 years. Her mother also worked as a first responder on incident teams helping to manage wildfires.
But Kendrick’s father died in this thirties, leaving behind two heartbroken daughters. Mother Loni Holt recalled a conversation years ago with Kendrick about honoring him. And, that’s how Back the Badge, a popular Facebook group dedicated to supporting law enforcement, was formed.
Seeing Holt’s husband in his uniform and hearing his story imbued a sense of pride in Kendrick, Holt added. Perhaps that’s where her initial spark to help first responders formed, Holt noted.
“She just wanted my dad to be so proud of her,” said sister Marci Klassen. “So, it was just another thing that she was doing. This was like her purpose.”
Many vigils and processions honoring fallen KCSO Deputy Phillip Campas were organized by Kendrick. Hundreds filled the street revving their motorcycles and descending upon the KCSO headquarters that July night to honor the deputy who died in a mass shooting in Wasco while attempting to help others.
That was Kendrick’s talent — to draw upon this community’s desire to give back and funnel it into helping law enforcement.
“She could get anything done,” Klassen said. “It didn’t matter what is was.”
Campas’ mother, Christine Campas, recalled how Kendrick raised money for herself and her husband to travel to Washington, D.C., to see their son’s name etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and partake in several activities.
It cost thousands to see that, and Kendrick organized everything within a day or two.
And, this is just one way Kendrick has supported Campas’ family throughout turbulent waves of grief, Christine Campas said.
“She was a big part in us getting through what we had to deal with at the time of our loss,” Christine Campas added.
Kendrick’s nature to give back didn’t only begin when she started collecting items for law enforcement. Klassen, the sister, remembered how Kendrick spotted an elderly woman walking home with her groceries and stopped to give her a ride.
The sister will miss just talking with her sister — about everything and nothing. Kendrick also had a special bond with Kylie, her niece.
“You just mention Lisa Marie and everybody knows her,” Youngblood said. “That’s pretty awesome. She leaves a great legacy — no question.”
Services are scheduled for 11 a.m. March 1 at Valley Baptist Church. The public is welcome to attend.
You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.