'She changed the trajectory of my life' a common refrain in remembering Josephine Triplett

Her family's connection to the historic freedom colony known as Allensworth remained a source of pride and motivation throughout her life, and that inspiration led her to commute from Bakersfield to evening classes at UCLA to earn a degree in child development.
As a pioneer in the local Head Start program for children, and as a professor at Bakersfield College, a docent at Allensworth State Park, a 65-year member of CAIN Memorial AME Church, and an active member of the NAACP, her energy sometimes seemed limitless.
Josephine Herring Triplett, who grew up in an era of segregation that evolved into an era of great change, died Sept. 4 in Bakersfield. She was 88.
"Josie was one of my first instructors at Bakersfield College. She changed the trajectory of my life," remembered longtime friend Debra Welch, who later directed a number of early childhood education programs across the state.
"I changed my major from pediatric nursing to child development," Welch said. "It was because of her."
Triplett, the fifth of seven children, graduated from Bakersfield High in 1951. According to her daughter, Leah Triplett, her mother was surrounded by a family that embraced the concepts of self-sufficiency, education, activism and the importance of knowing and embracing one's self and one's heritage.
"Every day after she got off work, she would make the drive to her evening classes at UCLA," Triplett remembered.
Such was her determination and dedication to reach her potential.
In 1970, Josephine Triplett became a teacher director at BC's child development center. Her quiet way with children instantly earned their trust. In 1979, she became an instructor and taught child development, enriching and influencing countless students.
"I have never been anywhere where someone didn't know my mom," her daughter said. The elder Triplett touched so many lives that her love was returned a hundredfold wherever she went.
Triplett's mother, Gemelia Alta Hall Herring, was a descendant of Allensworth, the small Tulare County community founded in 1908 by a group of Black Americans searching for a place where they could be truly free.
"My mom and my grandmother did a lot of work to make sure Allensworth became a state park," the younger Triplett remembered.
That included trips to Sacramento to convince legislators and decision-makers of the wisdom and worth of preserving the historic settlement.
Triplett loved the idea of a place where African-Americans could live in an environment of equality, where they could live in dignity. She was active for decades with the Friends of Allensworth Foundation as a result.
During tours of the Singleton General Store and Post Office, the Hindsman House, the Johnson Bakery and other buildings, visitors might run into Josephine Triplett, who volunteered as a docent.
Triplett’s aunt Alwortha Hall was the first baby born in the township and was named after its founder, Col. Allen Allensworth. Another aunt, Ethel Hall Norton, was the town’s first librarian. Triplett’s grandfather, William Henry Hall moved his family from Bakersfield to Allensworth.
"When he heard what the colonel was trying to do, have a town where African-Americans could live without discrimination, he wanted to join that, and he did," Triplett told The Californian in 2017.
Triplett never lived in Allensworth, but its blood ran through her veins. She and her mother would frequently drive to the park to see the buildings or have a picnic.
"I enjoyed every trip Mother and I used to take to Allensworth,” Triplett said.
Josephine's grandfather was one of Allensworth's opinion leaders. In the book, "Allensworth: The Freedom Colony," by Alice C. Royal, Triplett remembers as a child hiding behind her grandfather's rocking chair as he and other adults met to talk about politics and the world.
"They wouldn't see me, they were so engrossed in what they were doing," she recalled in that 2007 interview. "Papa, he bought the Black Dispatch, the Pittsburgh Courier. He had three to five papers a month that came to the house. That's how I understood what lynching was."
That hunger for knowledge, that instinct for inquiry, would remain with her for the rest of her life.
The Rev. Tim Coston, the pastor of CAIN Memorial, remembers Triplett's unwavering faith and her high expectations for herself and those around her.
"One thing I'll never forget about Sister Triplett," he said. "She always gave 100 percent in everything she did."
The story of her life is a lesson for others, he said. If she made a commitment, she fulfilled that commitment.
"She had a beautiful personality, a great smile and laugh. She was always vibrant," he said.
"Sister Josephine was always finding a way to make things happen."
Fuchsia Ward was just 18 when she met Triplett in 1963 in a child development class at BC. Their instructor was outlining the characteristics of the behavior of preschool children.
"Josie and I looked at each other and said, "She's not talking about black children.'"
After class, the young students went to the cafeteria and started talking.
"We became lifelong friends," Ward said, "for over 58 years."
It seemed Josephine Triplett was impressive from the beginning.
"She was patient and understanding," Ward said. "And yet, she expected you to learn, grow and develop to your potential.
"She always asked, 'Who are you? You need to know yourself."
She believed the growth of the community depends on the growth of the individual, Ward said, and that each of us has a responsibility to the community, to our family, and to ourselves to strive to be our best.
"We have lost a giant," Ward said of the loss of her friend.
"Her legacy is learn, grow and develop," Ward said. "That will forever be in my heart."