Do you have a special connection to Apollo 11?
Or, maybe you'd like to share your memories of seeing Neil Armstrong first set foot on the moon. Where were you when you saw it?
Email your memory of no more than 250 words to local@bakersfield.com or drop it by our office at 3700 Pegasus Drive.
Photos are welcome, too, but please be sure to include a caption.
Please include your name and city or town of residence, which will be published, and a phone number or email address where you can be reached, which will not be published.
Memories are due at noon Thursday, July 18, for consideration for publication.
