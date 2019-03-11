Former "Beverly Hills, 90210" star and breast cancer survivor Shannen Doherty will be the keynote speaker at the Bakersfield Women's Business Conference in April.
"We had discussed the idea of finding someone who was a breast cancer survivor because the chair for last year's conference past away from (breast cancer) in the past year," said Irma Cervantes, chair of marketing for the conference.
Diane Williams, who owned Diane Williams Insurance, was last year's chair.
Cervantes said this year's organizers want to find a speaker who could speak to the importance of women taking care of themselves and living a healthy life. She said Doherty was sought by organizers before the recent death of her "Beverly Hills, 90210" co-star Luke Perry.
The conference's opening speaker will be local businesswoman Raji Brar. The closing speaker will be Jay Shetty, a so-called "urban monk," British social media star and motivational speaker.
The conference takes place Thursday, April 25.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.