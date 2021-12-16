Shafter woman found guilty of assaulting, murdering newborn son

A Kern County jury Thursday found a Shafter woman guilty on all counts related to the 2015 murder of her newborn son.
Jurors must now determine whether Elvira Farias is legally insane, at a trial beginning Jan. 3. Farias had pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.
In the trial to determine the defendant's sanity, two options emerge, according to the public defender's office. If Farias is found insane, she will be taken to a state hospital for treatment. If the jury deems her sane, then her guilty verdict stands.
Farias was convicted of first-degree murder and assault leading to death of a child under 8.