The city of Shafter has settled a lawsuit it filed against the California High-Speed Rail Authority over a proposed train route that would have negatively impacted transportation infrastructure and certain properties within city limits.
City Manager Scott Hurlbert said the settlement announced Wednesday grew out of discussions that followed the introduction of an alternative alignment proposed by the city of Bakersfield. He said that route, which has since been adopted by the rail authority, reduced some impacts even as it created new ones.
“The bottom line is, I think we end up with a better project as a result,” Hurlbert said.
