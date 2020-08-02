The news seemed to hit Shafter residents particularly hard.
When they learned that the county of Kern planned to reopen only a fraction of its two dozen library branches after the conclusion of the COVID-19 lockdown — and that Shafter was not on the short list — residents of the Kern County farming community got busy.
They launched a petition drive and a letter writing campaign, said organizer Melissa Bergen. As of midday Friday, the petition had 999 signatures.
"The people of Shafter have absolutely latched onto the idea of our library as a place where they can go for educational opportunities and enrichment activities for their children," said Katie Wiebe, who teaches literature circle classes for elementary-age students at the Shafter Learning Center, a city-funded center that shares building space with the library.
"I feel compelled to speak up for my neighbors," said Wiebe, who has helped organize the effort to convince library administrators and the Kern County Board of Supervisors that Shafter and its residents are active and attractive partners with the library system.
"It's heartbreaking to think of Shafter without its library," she said.
For a decade, the library system has been operating on a significantly reduced budget. Part-time and extra-help employees have helped weather the storm, but this year, the county appears to have a number of difficult choices to make.
David Franz, the city of Shafter's education partnership director, said the city opened the Learning Center in 2014 as part of its overall goal to broaden its investment in education and increase opportunities for all children in Shafter. Many describe the dynamic between the center and the library as a symbiotic relationship.
Kids might take a class at the center, then walk next door to learn how to find books by title and author — and what it means to borrow a book and be responsible for it until its return.
Franz has been analyzing data to help make the case that Shafter is an ideal location to maintain the library's traditional services once the branches open again.
According to his reading of numbers from fiscal year 2018-19, "it seems to broadly confirm the picture of the Shafter branch punching above its weight," he said.
Twentieth in size, yet third in number of visitors, he said. Sixth in program attendance, 12th in circulation.
He lauded the library staff and the community participation, and noted that the city itself has stepped up to donate new books and support the branch in other ways, including paying utilities, pest control and other basic costs of doing business.
"We contributed an estimated $19,400 in direct benefits to the library last year," he said. "Our hope was always to make the Shafter library part of our effort to promote literacy and help children."
The risk that the branch might someday be shuttered was always a possibility, but by showing its support in concrete ways, Shafter hoped to make the branch "unattractive to close," Franz said.
Director of Libraries Andie Sullivan said in an email that the situation remains very fluid, and that she understands how important library services are to communities across Kern County.
"The City of Shafter has a strong commitment to providing educational opportunities for its residents and they have been a great partner with the Kern County Library in providing Shafter families with learning workshops, activities, and resources," she said.
All libraries are currently closed due to the pandemic and with the fluctuation in numbers, there isn't a clear date for when branches can reopen for traditional library services.
"Currently, we have seven libraries open for library curbside services, nine libraries currently distributing PPE (personal protective equipment) supplies to small businesses, and three libraries are COVID-19 test sites," Sullivan said. "We are super-busy these days with all of these efforts countywide. Our reality at this point in time is very fluid, mostly depending on covid impacts in our communities and how this affects us serving curbside, PPE, and Covid testing.
"We are doing everything in our power, and have been for many years, to ensure that all communities in Kern have access to library services. This year, though, has brought forth many unexpected contingencies and has made the future quite difficult to plan for or anticipate. Shafter and all Kern communities deserve access to the Kern County Library and that's why we are emphasizing our digital services so ardently, as it can greatly close the gap in service areas."
For Shafter resident Teresa Verdugo, it's about making sure her neighbors, especially those who don't have the time, money or transportation to drive their kids into Bakersfield on a regular basis to access traditional library services. Many, she said, don't own technology to make it easy to access e-books or other digital services.
"The library helps level the playing field," she said.
Verdugo spoke little English when her family came to the United States from Mexico when she was 9. Now she's a fluent English speaker and works as a court reporter at the courthouse in Shafter.
Her three daughters have already benefitted from having a library in their community, and will continue to benefit should the county choose to support the local branch.
But she's not so sure many of her neighbors will enjoy those same privileges.
"The library is a huge benefit to our community," she said. "That's why we're working so hard to keep it."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.