Shafter PD officer struck by car on Lerdo Highway in heavy fog; CHP investigating

Officers with the California Highway Patrol’s Bakersfield area office are investigating a collision on Lerdo Highway that left a Shafter Police Department officer with major injuries Sunday morning.
The Shafter PD officer was by the rear of his patrol car around 7:38 a.m. in heavy fog on Lerdo Highway, between Cherry Avenue and North Driver Road, assisting drivers in a separate collision. The vehicle’s trunk was open, and his emergency lights were activated, according to a CHP news release.
As the officer moved to the left side of his vehicle, a woman driving a 2002 Honda Accord west on Lerdo Highway at approximately 35-40 mph in the left-most lane did not see the emergency lights, and failed to stop before striking the rear of the patrol car, according to the CHP’s preliminary information report. Visibility due to the fog was about 150-200 feet, the report stated.
CHP officers are still investigating whether the officer was then struck by his patrol vehicle or the Honda; however, when he was struck, he sustained major injuries.
Immediately following the collision, a citizen arrived on the scene, assisted the officer from the traffic lanes and provided aid. The citizen then utilized the officer's radio to call for assistance, and the officer was taken to Kern Medical Center for treatment. Once the scene was stabilized, Shafter PD Assistant Chief Burnett requested CHP handle the investigation as a courtesy.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in this crash.
That stretch of Lerdo Highway was closed by Shafter PD for approximately two hours. The crash is still under investigation.