Shafter man named Wasco postmaster

image010.jpg

Ron Anaya will be sworn in as postmaster of Wasco on Thursday.

 Courtesy USPS

The United States Postal Service announced that a longtime employee from Shafter would be taking the helm of the Wasco Post Office with a ceremony Thursday. 

Ron Anaya, an Army veteran who started with the USPS 29 years ago as a clerk at the Wasco office, will take the oath of office at noon at the E Street location. 

