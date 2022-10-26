Shafter man named Wasco postmaster

The United States Postal Service announced that a longtime employee from Shafter would be taking the helm of the Wasco Post Office with a ceremony Thursday.
Ron Anaya, an Army veteran who started with the USPS 29 years ago as a clerk at the Wasco office, will take the oath of office at noon at the E Street location.
Anaya has worked in several assignments, serving as a supervisor in stations such as Stockdale and Visalia before stepping into his first postmaster role in 2015 as the postmaster of Taft. In 2020, Anaya took on his most recent role as the postmaster of Maricopa.
As the postmaster of Wasco, Anaya supervises 19 employees and oversees the retail services and the daily distribution of mail to 6,000 delivery stops, 1,082 PO Boxes, five city routes, two rural routes and one highway contract for a community of over 28,000 residents.