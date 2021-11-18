Shafter man indicted for possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, heroin
A federal grand jury returned a one-count indictment Thursday against Jose Luis Santana, 43, of Shafter, charging him with possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and heroin, acting U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Law enforcement officials executed a federal search warrant on Santana’s motel room in Bakersfield on Tuesday, according to court documents. They also searched Santana’s vehicle with his consent. As a result, law enforcement seized approximately 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, two firearms and approximately $5,000 in cash.
This case is the product of an investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Bakersfield Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica A. Massey is prosecuting the case. If convicted, Santana faces a mandatory minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.