Shafter Learning Center offers first class for HEAL

A summer camp for third- and fourth-graders at the Shafter Library and Learning Center shared potentially life-saving lessons Monday.
“The Human Body,” a 60-minute course created through Bakersfield College’s HEAL — the Rural Health Equity And Learning collaborative — taught a dozen students CPR, a critically important technique known by about 54 percent of Americans, according to the Cleveland Clinic.
But perhaps as important is that the pilot program’s lessons are taught by an eclectic mix of health care professionals, from pharmacists to physical therapists to pediatricians, in order to introduce students to the industry’s various career paths, according to Dr. Kathy Murphy.
Murphy, who helped create HEAL after a series of conversations with Kern Community College District Chancellor Sonya Christian, said Monday that kind of exposure also had the potential to change lives.
Murphy, a pediatric intensive care unit physician, mentioned a number of benefits for students attending the five-day program, which also will use the automatic external defibrillators found in most public buildings as a learning tool.
And if it encourages a rural child to pursue a career in the health care industry, that’s a win for the community as well, she pointed out.
“Our health care workforce shortage is a piece of this, as well, because … there's a lot of untapped human potential, especially in the rural communities, where kids don't know what's available. They don't have access,” Murphy said. “They, first of all, don't even know all the variety of health care careers, but also how to get there and sort of a pathway to start. And honestly, you know, high school and college is almost too late.”
The program allows students to meet health professionals, learn new skills and also create dialogue, which is always a great opportunity to learn.
“It’s never too early for kids to learn about careers that are available to them in their community and to begin thinking about their future,” said Romeo Agbalog, president of the Kern Community College District’s governing board and the KCCD’s representative for the Shafter area. “With classes like this, BC is showing how our collaboration with rural communities like Shafter can be a win-win for education and workforce development.”