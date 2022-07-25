 Skip to main content
Shafter Learning Center offers first class for HEAL

A summer camp for third- and fourth-graders at the Shafter Library and Learning Center shared potentially life-saving lessons Monday.

“The Human Body,” a 60-minute course created through Bakersfield College’s HEAL — the Rural Health Equity And Learning collaborative — taught a dozen students CPR, a critically important technique known by about 54 percent of Americans, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

