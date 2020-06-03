The Shafter Chamber of Commerce announced it will postpone its Fourth of July fireworks show until Saturday, Sept. 5 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On its Facebook Page, the Chamber of Commerce said putting on the show would require being in Stage 4 of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s economic reopening plan. Kern County is currently in Phase 2 of the Stage 2 reopening plan.
“We are deeply saddened by the situation, the health and safety of our community is our main priority,” the Chamber of Commerce wrote in its Facebook post. “If all is well and guidelines permit, we will see you all in September!”
