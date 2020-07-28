As a three-sport athlete at Shafter High School, Joel Herrera built a reputation as a hard worker who got the most out of his ability.
That was true on and off the field. He excelled in the classroom and also worked as a pharmacy technician as part of the school’s Regional Occupational Center program.
But the 2019 Shafter graduate’s ability to overcome adversity was taken to a new level when he tested positive for COVID-19 on March 26, one week after Gov. Gavin Newsom issued his mandatory stay-at-home order.
“I had no idea (how to react), I was in shock,” said Herrera, who was midway through his second semester as a student at Cal State Bakersfield when he was diagnosed. “It was the early stages (of the pandemic). It was crazy. I was (thinking), ‘What’s going to happen to me next?’ I thought I was going to get worse and end up in the hospital and wasn’t going to be able to take care of myself.”
As it turned out, Herrera's symptoms were manageable, and despite more than a week of a high fever, chills and body aches, he was able to self-quarantine in his bedroom on the second story of his parent’s house in Shafter.
“They let me stay home, but I was in my room, locked up,” said Herrera, who lives with his parents, grandmother and teenage sister. “Nobody could be around me. My parents stayed downstairs. For food, my dad would wear gloves and a mask and he would bring me my food and leave it at my door. When he went downstairs, I’d go get it.”
Fortunately, Herrera says everybody else in his household managed to stay healthy.
“The good thing is that where my room is, the bathroom is just right outside, right next to my room, so I was able to go and shower and use the restroom, but that was the only thing that I was able to do outside of my room,” said Herrera, who was in quarantine until testing negative on April 9. “I would try to stay in my room as long as possible, until I really needed to use the restroom, so I could keep my family safe. Because I didn’t want nobody to have this.”
Herrera’s concerns were well founded, especially since he suffered firsthand from many of the traditional coronavirus symptoms.
“The good thing is (my temperature) wouldn’t go higher than 103,” said Herrera, who turned 20 earlier this month. “It stayed at 101 and 102. There was one night it hit 103 and I was just in bed trembling, cold sweats from the fever....that day was the worst. I was in bed for almost a week. I couldn’t really move because it hurt for me to get up. It felt like I was having somebody stabbing me in my body. And I had no taste or smell, either.”
Although Herrera says he has fully recovered, the nightmare continues for his family. His uncle, who has Down syndrome, tested positive for COVID-19 late last month and is currently on a ventilator at a Bakersfield hospital.
The experience has taken a toll on Herrera’s parents, who prefer to deal with their situation in privacy.
“They don’t really like to talk about the situation,” said Herrera, who worked as a delivery driver for a pharmacy at the time he was diagnosed, but isn't sure how he contracted the virus. “They get really emotional about it.”
His parents' reaction is certainly understandable, especially considering the devastation coronavirus has caused worldwide.
REACTION FROM THE PUBLIC
Although he was cleared to return to normal activities after two weeks of quarantine, the virus continued to haunt Herrera.
“Shafter is such a small town and everybody knows everybody here,” he said. “I came across a few people that didn’t really want to get near me because they thought I still had COVID, and that I was going to give it to them. I didn’t go to any stores in Shafter for more than a month because I didn’t want anyone talking (bad about) me.”
That's an experience Jerald Pierucci, Herrera’s high school football coach at Shafter, has noticed as well.
“In the beginning, it was like having a Scarlet Letter where you’d walk into a restaurant even a month after he went through it,” said Pierucci, who was in constant contact with his former player once he found out Herrera tested positive. “Medically everybody says you’re no longer a carrier of this thing, but everybody is just running for cover because they think if you look at them the wrong way.”
BATTLE TESTED AS AN ATHLETE
Despite missing his freshman year of football, and playing sparingly the next two years, Herrera developed into one of the Generals’ top offensive linemen as a senior.
The 5-foot-11, 250-pounder was an All-South Sequoia League performer as a right guard, helping Shafter to the SSL championship and a berth in the Central Section Division V title game.
"The thing that I remember the most about Joel is that he didn’t play a lot as a junior, but he found himself between his junior and senior year,” said Pierucci. “He became an anchor on our offensive line. And it wasn’t because he was gifted with a whole bunch of athletic talent, he was just gifted with a heck of a work ethic. And the desire and ability to do whatever he needed to be successful.”
That same determination also helped the Generals capture the SSL wrestling title. Herrera qualified for the Central Section Masters tournament a few months later. He accomplished that despite quitting wrestling for two years.
“For taking that time off, he did an admirable job,” said former Generals wrestling coach Rick Gabin, who retired following a 29-year career at Shafter. “He helped fill a gap on the team and helped us win a league championship that year. He was coachable, and everybody loves Joel. He has a lot of friends and he’s a good guy. He overachieved having taken off that time and coming out as a senior. I’m glad he’s doing well now.”
FEAR HITS HOME
Although he's now recovered, Herrera remembers being concerned that he wasn’t going to be so lucky, particularly when he started reading about others in the community dying.
“This whole COVID thing was an eye-opener for me,” said Herrera, who also played baseball at Shafter. “At first I had heard that it was fake or it was the government doing something. But it’s scary when it hits close to home and your own family, especially since it was me.
“It also opened my eyes to see how many people were there for me. All the prayers people sent and it wound up being a blessing. (Looking back), I’m glad I went through it. I know it was scary, but I got through it and it made me get closer to my family and not to take things for granted.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.