Shafter City Manager Scott Hulbert is out after he and the City Council “mutually agreed” to end his employment with the city effective immediately at a City Council meeting on Tuesday.
The City Council accepted Hulbert’s resignation at the meeting, according to a city news release.
“The City Council and residents of Shafter wish to thank Mr. Hulbert for his years of services to the city,” Mayor Gilbert Alvarado said in the release. “We believe we have a great team in place at the city, and employees who will make the transition to a new city manager successful.”
Administrative Services Director James Zervis was named as acting city manager, the release said.
Hulbert had been an employee of Shafter since 2005, becoming city manager in 2014.
A search for a new city manager will begin, the release said. The mayor, City Council and the city’s management team will begin working on the transition at an upcoming council meeting.
