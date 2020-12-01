The owners of Jiffy's Store on Central Avenue in downtown Shafter have made a few improvements lately — new tiles and such — but co-owner Mnuir Obaid says what's really needed, not only at his store but at neighboring shops along Central Avenue, is exterior work.
It so happens Shafter government recently waived three-quarters of the city fees related to that kind of work. So, is Obaid's family now a little more likely to make that sort of investment?
"Of course," he said Wednesday afternoon. "Lift it up a little bit around here."
That's exactly the sort of response city government is looking for after the City Council voted in October to approve a set of incentives, effective Nov. 1, it hopes will not only raise city revenues but also encourage investment in a defined, central part of town that could do with a little attention.
Qualified projects can range from new commercial construction and tenant improvements to new wheelchair ramps and sidewalks. City staff have estimated businesses that invest in such work during the yearlong course of the pilot program will save between $2,500 and $15,000.
The incentives are collectively known as the Business Expansion, Attraction and Retention Economic Incentive Policy. The program's discounts don't affect impact fees or environmental review costs but they do take 75 percent off the cost of things like getting a building permit processed or arranging a city plan check.
The incentive package isn't exactly groundbreaking: Local governments are always trying to come up with ways to encourage private investment, particularly if it's done in a concentrated area where improving individual businesses can help make an entire district more enticing for shoppers to the benefit of everyone involved, including City Hall.
Shafter Business Development Director Bob Meadows confirmed a big part of the idea is to "freshen up" the city's commercial core.
"We're trying to shore up and get more interest in downtown, there along Central Avenue," he said.
Few business owners have asked about the program so far, he noted, but if it eventually leads to new investment he envisions the city renewing the incentives package next year.
The general manager of Richland Chevrolet, Cameron Hunter, likes the idea and said it'll probably be of benefit for businesses on Central Avenue. But it won't help the dealership, he said, because plans to run the state's high-speed rail project through the city would take out the lot, effectively dismissing any thought of making physical improvements to the property.
Still, he thinks the incentive program could lead to investments that would make the city look better while at the same time spurring new revenue for the city now and into the future.
"I think there might be a few businesses that are maybe on the cusp of wanting to endeavor on some renovations," he said.