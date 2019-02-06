A lawsuit was filed on Monday on behalf of a woman who alleges that former Bakersfield Fire Chief Douglas Greener sexually assaulted and harassed her.
The plaintiff, a woman who worked at the Bakersfield Fire Department, is suing Greener along with the city of Bakersfield after she alleged she was forced to quit her job after she reported Greener’s behavior, according to the lawsuit.
The plaintiff’s attorney, Heather Conniff with the law firm Shegerian Conniff in El Segundo, declined to comment.
This article will be updated with more details from the lawsuit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.