Several students score high at 40th annual Kern County History Day

Several students from schools across Kern County earned high scores at the 40th annual Kern County History Day on Saturday.
Individuals or groups with the highest scores in each category are now eligible to participate in California History Day, April 15-16 at Sacramento State. Those who win at state become eligible to advance to National History Day.
Research for the county event had been going on since the beginning of the school year as students prepared historical papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries, and websites around this year’s theme, which is Frontiers in History: People, Places, Ideas.
Kern County History Day is presented and sponsored by the Kern County Superintendent of Schools. Students who are now eligible to participate in California History Day are as follows:
Elementary Division (Grades 4 & 5)
Group Poster: Brianna Warnell, Victoria Navarro, and Natalee Rangel (Highland Elementary); Kahleb Lopez, Zackary Stricker, and Christian Todd (Highland Elementary).
Individual Poster: Elisabeth Sharrer (Endeavour Elementary); Delaney Tripp (Highland Elementary); Alekha Goldberg (Peak to Peak Charter School).
Junior Division (Grades 6-8)
Historical Papers: Brooke Porter (Rio Bravo-Greeley); Samantha Truong (Earl Warren Junior High); John-Paul Pacheco (Earl Warren Junior High).
Group Documentary: Mekyla Chiu and Eiana Cantor (St. Francis Parish School); Anjali Kakarla and Anjali Leva (Earl Warren Junior High); Ronak Bose and Ansh Patel (Earl Warren Junior High).
Group Performance: Maryanm Kayani, Hailey Woodruff, Ruth Rodrigues, Isla Verde and Allison Williamson (Fruitvale Junior High).
Group Website: Luca Miliken and Nicolas Munoz (St. Francis Parish School); Maxwell Erfanian, Hunar Singh, and Cyrus Bazmi (Earl Warren Junior High); Dave Lee and Imandeep Matharu (Earl Warren Junior High).
Individual Documentary: Payton Rivera (Fruitvale Junior High); Areen Sandhu (Earl Warren Junior High); Ella Porter (St. Francis Parish School).
Individual Website: Yzabella Campos (St. Francis Parish School); Kendall Rogers (Earl Warren Junior High); Samriddhi Singh (Earl Warren Junior High).
Individual Exhibit: Marlyn Garcia (Palm Ave. Middle School); Ana Sophia Machuca (Earl Warren Junior High); Wenhao Jia (Earl Warren Junior High).
Group Exhibit: Matthew Lopez and Luca Antongiovanni (St. Francis Parish School); Artemio Sanchez and Christian Mendez-Jimenez (Palm Ave. Middle School); Brea Hena, Asylyn Martin and Alexa Gonzalez (Fruitvale Junior High).
Senior Division (Grades 9-12)
Individual Website: Evan Taw (Centennial High School); Ananya Jain (Stockdale); Anjana Chandrasekhas (Stockdale).
Group Documentary: Aaron Williams, Johnie Burch and Paulene Dela Cruz (West); Claire Vega and Yuhan Jia (Stockdale).
Individual Documentary: Avni Kalra (Stockdale).