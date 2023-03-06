 Skip to main content
Several students score high at 40th annual Kern County History Day

Several students from schools across Kern County earned high scores at the 40th annual Kern County History Day on Saturday.

Individuals or groups with the highest scores in each category are now eligible to participate in California History Day, April 15-16 at Sacramento State. Those who win at state become eligible to advance to National History Day.

