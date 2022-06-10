Several races see margins tighten as ballots roll in

The Kern County Elections Division released updated tallies for votes Friday, which did not significantly change totals, but some margins in a couple of hotly contested local races tightened.
Kern County Registrar of Voters Mary Bedard said about 76,475 ballots remain uncounted from a total of 112,000 ballots received so far.
“It takes time,” Bedard said of finalizing results.
She estimated that every mail-in ballot could be processed by the end of next week. Election workers would then start processing about 4,000 provisional ballots.
Close races could most likely be affected by outstanding ballots, Bedard previously said.
No candidate in the closely watched race for 3rd District supervisor had secured a majority as of Friday. Jeff Flores, a Kern High School District trustee and chief of staff to current 3rd District Supervisor, Mike Maggard, who is retiring at the end of his term, has about 39.17 percent of the votes, or 3,120 votes. This number was an increase of a single percentage point from Wednesday’s update, which was the last time the Kern Elections Division had released numbers before Friday. Brian Smith, a retired assistant chief with the CHP, has 34.6 percent, which is not a significant change from 34.16 percent of votes from Wednesday. Louis Gill’s votes dropped from 27.1 percent to 26.24 percent of votes.
The auditor-controller-county clerk-registrar of voters race has narrowed. Aimee Espinoza, the current No.2 in the auditor-controller’s office, has 55.85 percent of votes, and her opponent Mark McKenzie garnered 44.15 percent of votes. Espinoza previously had 56.41 percent while McKenzie received 43.59 percent.
Both candidates for the auditor-controller’s office have said many ballots still must be counted before declaring the winner.
“I’m optimistic,” McKenzie said. He noted everyone should be patient until ballots are tallied.
Espinoza hopes the preliminary results are indicative of the final outcome.
“I am happy to see the voters have been making the right choice,” Espinoza said, adding she is anxious to see results. She said she believes the number of votes may widen between her opponent and herself.
In the assessor-recorder race, Todd Reeves acknowledged he has an “uphill battle” against his opponent, Laura Avila, but he has not “lost faith completely.” Avila, the assistant assessor-recorder, netted 56.76 percent of votes, while Reeves, a chief appraiser in the assessor-recorder office, garnered 43.24 percent.
“I am still confident” that I will “continue on this path,” Avila said. But, she also acknowledged anything could happen.
The Secretary of State’s website states Kern County’s voter turnout is among the lowest in the state as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.
No single issue galvanized voters to flock to polls, said political strategists, which may explain some aspect of voters’ decreased enthusiasm from years past.
Christian Romo, chair of the Kern County Democratic Party, said the lack of a candidate on the ballot as polarizing as former President Donald Trump might have left voters less compelled to show up to the polls.
Cathy Abernathy, a Republican campaign consultant, added every ballot has not been processed, which makes it “premature” to exactly determine Kern’s voter turnout. She added there were no statewide referendums on the ballot, which also could have led to decreased turnout.
Romo added Kern County is a news desert, which doesn’t help to encourage voter turnout. A combination of the county’s high poverty rate, high illiteracy rate and high unemployment may demonstrate people have other priorities than voting, such as putting food on the table. Residents also may distrust the election system, he added.
“That discourages people from going to the polls and voicing their opinion,” Romo said. “And unfortunately ... the only way to make change and the only way to actually achieve the changes we want to see is by voting.”
Roundup of other races
Kern County supervisor, 2nd District: Zack Scrivner slightly grew his lead over opponents Kelly Carden and Pete Graff. Scrivner garnered 70.95 percent of the vote, Carden received 23.56 percent and Graff received 5.5 percent.
35th Assembly District: Bakersfield doctor Jasmeet Bains drew closer to her opponent, 5th District Supervisor Leticia Perez — but not by much. Perez lost about 1 percentage point from Wednesday’s update and now has 57.2 percent of votes. Bains now has 42.8 percent of votes. Both candidates will advance to the November general election regardless as there are only two candidates.
20th Congressional District: Kevin McCarthy still has a substantial lead with 58.7 percent over opponent Marisa Wood, whose votes total 25.1 percent. Their totals did not change drastically. Other candidates in the race, Ben Dewell, James “The Deviant” Davis and James Macauley all trail behind significantly with 7.3 percent, 4.9 percent and 4 percent, respectively. The top two move on to November.
22nd Congressional District: The lead for Assemblyman Rudy Salas, D-Bakersfield, dropped about 3 percentage points, but Rep. David Valadao, R-Hanford’s tally increased by 1 percentage point. Salas, D-Bakersfield, holds a wide margin over three other candidates with 43.6 percent of votes, or 13,305 votes. Other candidates include Valadao, Chris Mathys and Adam Medeiros, who each garnered 26.1 percent, 22.2 percent and 8.1 percent of votes, respectively. The top two will move on to November.
16th Senate District: Republican David Shepard’s margin from the other candidates continues to grow. He earned 21,963 votes as of Friday. His lead grew by 3 points over Wednesday’s totals. Shepard, who now has 45.4 percent of votes, is leading state Sen. Melissa Hurtado, D-Sanger, who’s in second place with 29.9 percent of the vote, or 14,435 total. Former Assemblywoman Nicole Parra has 12.2 percent, Pastor Gregory Tatum has 8 percent and Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio has about 4.5 percent. The top two will face off in November.
12th Senate District: The lead for state Sen. Shannon Grove, R-Bakersfield, continues to grow. She gained about 1 percentage point with 65.8 percent of votes, or 65,151 votes, as of Friday. Her opponent Susanne Gundy, a longtime Tulare County Democrat, has 34.2 percent of votes, or 33,808 votes. Her tally dropped about 1 percentage point. Both move on to the November election.