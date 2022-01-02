Several police-reform bills are set to take effect in 2022

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed many laws throughout this past year concerning police reform, which went into effect Jan. 1.
Over the past 18 months, a number of incidents and protests, included those surrounding the death of George Floyd — which prompted nationwide calls for police reform — have impacted the legislative agenda in Sacramento. Many elected officials, who authored these bills referenced the death in Minnesota when calling for change.
“Too many lives have been lost due to racial profiling and excessive use of force,” Newsom said, at the Sept. 30 signing of several of the bills. “We cannot change what is past, but we can build accountability, root out racial injustice and fight systemic racism.”
These ripple effects can be felt at the local level. The Californian took a look at the new legislation and the responses of local law enforcement to them.
Senate Bill 2: Kenneth Ross Jr. Police Decertification Act of 2021
With the passage of SB 2, Newsom signed into law a decertification process for police officers.
“For too long, problematic officers that commit heinous acts in one department are either not held accountable and continue to be a problem for that community, or are punished, but able to find employment in another department,” said 35th District State Sen. Steven Bradford in a newsletter, and who authored the bill with District 39 Senate President pro Tempore Toni Atkins. “This rinse and repeat style of accountability has led to the continuous erosion of community trust. I’m proud to have authored this landmark bill for California, which honors Kenneth Ross Jr. and the many others who have had their lives taken by police who abuse their power.”
Every other state besides California, Hawaii, New Jersey and Rhode Island contain a way to disqualify a police officer from their post.
The Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training will create a nine-member advisory board to conduct their own investigation into misconduct of an officer. Misconduct is defined as, but not limited to, excessive force, sexual misconduct, dishonesty or bias.
Each person will be appointed by either Newsom, the Assembly speaker or the Senate Rules Committee.
Members of the board will include:
• a peace officer or a former peace officer;
• a peace officer with substantial experience at the management level of internal investigations;
• two members of the an academic institution or nonprofit with experience related to police accountability;
• two members of a community-based organization with experience related to police accountability;
• and two members who have either encountered wrongful use of force likely to cause death by a peace officer, or a family member of someone who died by an officer using wrongful force.
The legislation also notes individuals harmed by officers can seek redress through the civil courts; however, the bill continues to say many officers evade accountability through civil litigation, even when the officers have broken the law.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the deputies which do use serious misconduct are not retained for the position.
“The bill itself is not something that will be problematic for us,” Youngblood said.
Another portion of the bill ensures law enforcement officers with felonies cannot serve in other agencies.
Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said the approximately 1,000 sworn deputies within Kern County do not have prior felonies, to his knowledge. He added that those who fail a background test because of a past conviction will not be hired by his department.
AB 26: Peace officers: Use of Force
The newly implemented bill requires police officers to “immediately” report a potential use of excessive force, along with barring retaliation against those officers who do report such violations of the law.
A witnessing officer of the unlawful use of force can also face the same consequences as the person engaging in the unlawful activity.
“Derek Chauvin was charged for killing of George Floyd, but justice for George Floyd doesn’t rest in Chauvin’s conviction alone — there were three additional officers who simply stood by and watched him die,” said author Assemblymember Chris Holden in a news release. “I thank Governor Newsom and everyone who supported AB 26 that will make it crystal clear in our state law what is a peace officer’s duty to intervene when witnessing excessive force.”
Youngblood said the bill simply codifies the practiced policy within Kern County into law.
Kern County's sheriff noted that an officer pulling up onto a scene and witnessing another deputy's actions against an individual may not have the full context of the scenario before deciding to stop the use of force.
AB 89: Peace Officers Education and Age Conditions for Employment Act
A police officer must at least be 21 and have a bachelor’s degree to receive a badge. Before, the an applicant had to be 18 and pass the Peace Officer Standards and Training certificate and other prerequisites.
Lawmakers cited research from neurological studies when crafting this law, according to the bill.
“Scientific evidence on young adult development and neuroscience shows that certain areas of the brain, particularly those affecting judgment and decision making, do not develop until the early to mid-20s,” the bill said.
AB 89 claims that peace officers must make split-second decisions and that a younger, less-developed brain may struggle with the judgment and decision-making processes required for such events.
The chancellor of the California Community Colleges must also create a “modern policing degree.” A plan must be submitted to the Legislature by June 1, 2023.
Officers will have to take courses such as “necessary critical thinking skills and emotional intelligence.”
Youngblood said he fully supports the peace officers becoming more educated. He added that most of the new officers hired by their office are over 21, and therefore, the bill does not affect them greatly in this regard.
AB 48: Law enforcement: Use of Force
The bill outlaws the use of kinetic-energy projectiles and chemical agents to disperse an assembly, protest or demonstration.
Kinetic-energy projectiles can be objects known as "less-lethals," such as rubber bullets. Chemical agents include tear gas, pepper balls or pepper spray.
These methods may only be used to defend a threat against life or serious bodily injury to any person, including a peace officer and to bring an “objectively dangerous situation and unlawful situation” under control. The use of these materials to quell an unsafe gathering can be continued within a county jail or state prison facility.
If a law enforcement agency employed projectiles or chemical agents, the office must post on the internet a summary of the incident that required such measures.
The existing law mandates officers to publish these findings annually. AB 48 alters the law to release these reports no longer than 60 days after the incident. The law enforcement agency can extend the period up to 30 days, if there is just cause.
Youngblood said an officer is trained in crowd control already, and could call a gathering unsafe if will brawls breaking out.
“Every scene is different,” Youngblood said. “Protecting the public is the No. 1 concern.”