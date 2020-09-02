Today, Sept. 2, marks the 75th anniversary of the end of World War II, a colossal global conflict that cost more lives by far than any other war in human history.
Those who lived through it were witness to the rise of a murderous and grotesque form of fascism and a record of Japanese military expansionism that, when joined together, seemed unstoppable.
But Nazi Germany, Japan and the other Axis powers were ultimately defeated. Following the war, they became democratic states, and by most accounts, responsible members of the global community.
Three-quarters of a century later, most of the millions of individuals who fought or served in the war have passed. And like our memories of World War I, the Spanish-American War, and the War of 1812, our collective memory of these conflicts appears to be fading.
So we posed this question to readers on Facebook:
Is Sept. 2 worth remembering? Is it still important all these years later to commemorate this historic milestone?
The respondents to our questions were virtually unanimous in their belief that our national memory must be refreshed and nurtured by our continued commemoration of the war and the people who fought and died. But remembering doesn't mean we stop asking difficult questions about the roots of the conflict and America's responses to it.
One respondent, Bakersfield resident Jay Smith, quoted poet-novelist George Santayana, who famously wrote, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.”
My dad was in the Army Air Corps enlisting the day after Pearl Harbor. My mother dropped out of college to work in a defense industry. YES, it is important to remember the 30 million people that lost their lives in less than 10 years.
I was so dumb. When I was a young teacher at East and North (high schools)...I didn't realize all my co-workers were combat veterans.
— Mike McCoy
Absolutely yes. The population of the USA became aware of an entire world of languages and cultures few had even read about. We were yanked out of protectionist nationalism into a new role on the world stage. These changes were not without horrific losses around the world, genocide, and the birth of the Atomic Age...All forms and manner of perspective and communication in the world changed due to WW2.
Yes. We need to keep teaching and studying and commemorating it.
— Katrina Barnum Huckins
My father-in-law, Norman Bussell Sr., came home from a Japanese POW camp only after the Japanese surrendered. His younger brother Al Bussell was a POW in Germany during World War II. They have all passed now but The Californian did a series of stories about the Bussell boys some years ago.
— Elaine McNearney
My great uncle Gilbert Smith joined the Army two days after Pearl Harbor was attacked. He served as a medic with the 27th Infantry Division. He landed on the beaches of Makin Atoll, Eniwetok, Saipan ... He returned to the states in February 1945 after being overseas almost three years. He served at the Army hospital at Fort Benning, Ga. until he was discharged on Sept. 2, 1945. That will always be an important date! God bless our greatest generation!
— Arnold S. Martinez
We all owe those of the greatest generation a thanks for our freedom. They fought a formidable enemy who sought the takeover of the world. Had these men and women not fought so courageously, there may not be a United States of America today...
As a Marine, I humbly salute those who are the original superheroes, for without them we wouldn’t enjoy the freedom we have today.
— John Anthony Guy
Because we are a nation that memorializes our fallen and heroes, it is worthy of our collective attention even after 75 years. My father served along with countless of his friends and now many of my newfound friends volunteering for Honor Flight and coordinating the Pearl Harbor Day ceremony. I feel it is our duty to remember and honor. Why? Because of their heroic and selfless sacrifices not only abroad but also at home. Millions of women took over the roles of many men transforming auto factories into war producing plants... Our nation was so unified and patriotic that no one could defeat our resolve... Many of us living today knew or had a relative serving or working for a common goal. I’ve cried a thousand tears seeing, traveling to and hearing first-hand what it took to defeat tyranny through the world. I am forever grateful to the men and women of that generation.
— Marc Sandall
Of course. Why wouldn’t we?
— Robert Fairman
America is the only country to use nuclear weapons on people ... Not once, but twice — to let the world know they are now dealing with psychopaths who have no qualms or restraint about killing unarmed populations, or anyone else in the way of the pursuit of global dominance. YES this needs to be remembered, if people are to LEARN from this horrible time in history. Peace is the answer. You may say I'm a dreamer...
— Benny Dean Jones Duffel
The impressionable youth, including those who are purposefully ignorant to our history, are essentially bound to misunderstand and not fully comprehend the magnitude of the atrocities that occurred. And without the strength and courage of those who gave up everything, even their own lives, many more would have suffered and died needlessly. History is often rewritten from the perspective of the historian and so it is incredibly important to learn both from books as well as personal experiences from those who were directly involved so as to prevent it from reoccurring.
— Steven Chandler
It should always be remembered and every veteran honored for their service and sacrifice!
— Randy Dodson
It is undeniably worth remembering. Many of us who are alive today and are in our 30s, 40s, 50s, 60s and 70s had parents or relatives who served in World War II. We had direct communication from those parents and family members who served in the military, regarding their experiences, memories and emotions during their service.
It is a cliche, but we owe a debt of gratitude to those who served and that includes those killed in action, those wounded (both physical and emotional wounds), and those still living. Remembering doesn't mean we gloat over our victory, but rather we acknowledge our ancestors who sacrificed dearly to help in the war effort. I think what America did to rebuild itself, Japan and Germany after the war was a most honorable effort. Some historians are quick to lay blame on America for the use of atomic weapons to end the war in the Pacific.
Yet, they often won't acknowledge the horrible things our enemies did to Americans and Japan's neighbors. Our goal was to put an immediate stop to those cruel acts. There was such a national togetherness and spirit of comradery that swelled in America to get in there and get it done, win the war, get on with their lives, and to usher in a new era of peace and prosperity. That in itself is worth celebrating.
— Dick Taylor
