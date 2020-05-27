Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported Wednesday morning by the Kern County Public Health Services Department, bringing the total to 36.
The deaths occurred in the period between May 20 and Sunday, county data shows. Of the 36, 22 were among residents of three skilled nursing facilities in Bakersfield.
According to Matt Constantine, the Kern County Public Health Services director, 18 were residents at Kingston Healthcare Center, three were residents at Valley Convalescent Hospital and one was a resident at The Orchards Post Acute.
State data showed that hospitalizations for the virus reached a high of 59 on Tuesday, with 24 of those cases in the ICU.
The county also reported 65 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Total cases since March 17 has now reached 1,951, of which 1,284 have recovered.
Unless we have specific breakdown of the numbers if these people were old with previous existing conditions this article is just sensational and useless. It seems all deaths today are assigned by hospitals to the China Wuhan Virus.
Guys, there might be a financial trick by these hospitals. They get paid extra money from the Cares Act for each virus treatment and death they have.
Balderdash. You don't get to choose if it's ok for an old person to die from Covid.
Between May 20th through 24th, and it's not reported until the 27th?
Is it reasonable to believe the county willingly withheld that information to skew the numbers they reported to the state? This is outrageous.
The County has begun leaning left.
The country started leaning left when it hired an eminent domain billionaire that believes in gun control for a president.
