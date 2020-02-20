There are now seven confirmed flu deaths in Kern County this season, according to the county Public Health Services Department.
No further details were provided.
On Tuesday, the department confirmed four flu deaths in Kern County during the 2019-20 flu season. The flu season typically lasts through the spring, and county health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said earlier this week it’s currently the thick of the season.
Health officials still recommend that both adults and children get a flu shot and should stay home if they’re sick, Corson said.
