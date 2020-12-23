Reforms required by Sheriff's Office settlement

Below is a list of reforms required under a settlement agreement between the California Department of Justice and the Kern County Sheriff's Office.

Revise use of force policies to prohibit maneuvers that have a substantial risk of causing suffocation and require deputies to intervene when excessive use of force is taking place.

Modify canine policies and training from "find and bite" to "find and bark" and limit off-leash canine deployment only for armed suspects or those wanted for a serious felony.

Inform public about all officer-involved shootings and deaths in custody.

Require supervisors to investigate all uses of force.

Improve use of force training to include de-escalation techniques and bias.

Meet with community advisory panel to receive input.

Require deputies to state reason for an investigatory stop or detention as soon as possible.

Require deputies to state a valid reason under the law for a consent search and secure a supervisor's approval for any search of a home.

Provide dispatchers with crisis intervention training and establish deputies who are preferred responders to individuals in a mental health crisis.

Ensure timely access to police services to all individuals regardless of ability to speak English.

Develop a recruitment plan for attracting workforce that reflects diversity in Kern County.

Broaden efforts to participate in community engagement efforts.

Conduct a biennial community survey measuring public satisfaction with policing.

Establish a clear definition for a civilian complaint.

*Source: California Department of Justice