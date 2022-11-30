 Skip to main content
Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord

20220605-bc-tejonconservancy

Wild penstemen flowers bloom with oak covered hills as a backdrop at the Tejon Ranch Conservancy.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development.

The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020 lawsuit that five signatories to the 14-year-old conservation accord filed to force the company to release $1 million the company had pledged to the nonprofit Tejon Ranch Conservancy.

