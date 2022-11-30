Settlement announced by Tejon Ranch restores terms of 2008 conservation accord

Tejon Ranch Co. has settled a legal dispute stemming from conservation payments the Lebec-based real estate development and agribusiness company had withheld over concerns that environmental groups reneged on a landmark agreement making 90 percent of the company's property off limits to development.
The settlement announced Wednesday ends a 2020 lawsuit that five signatories to the 14-year-old conservation accord filed to force the company to release $1 million the company had pledged to the nonprofit Tejon Ranch Conservancy.
Tejon countered at the time that the groups, by supporting a draft report used to challenge its Centennial master-planned community east of Highway 138 and Interstate 5, had inappropriately impinged on its right to develop the remaining 10 percent of its 270,000 contiguous acres near the Grapevine.
Under the terms of the settlement agreement signed Nov. 15, Tejon Ranch will immediately release from escrow $500,000, plus interest, and then dole out the rest through a matching program intended to help the conservancy raise money. That will fulfill the company's promise to pay the conservancy nearly $11.8 million over 14 years.
The deal also paves the way for formalizing conservation easements at the ranch, and it called for the environmental groups to state in writing that the report they had supported, the Antelope Valley Regional Conservation Strategy, was lacking and non-binding for the company. Each party agreed to pay its own attorneys fees.
"We're very happy about the agreement," said Joel Reynolds, western director and senior attorney at the New York-based National Resources Defense Council, "and we're hopeful that it provides a reset in the relationship between the company and the conservancy." Other signatories to the 2018 conservation accord that were involved in the 2020 legal dispute were Audubon California, Endangered Habitats League, Planning and Conservation League and the Sierra Club.
Tejon Ranch said in a news release it was pleased with the outcome.
"All parties," it said, "are glad to put this dispute behind them and move forward in a cooperative manner to achieve the goals envisioned in the historic 2008 agreement."