Services set for KCFD Capt. Falk

Services have been scheduled for Kern County Fire Department Capt. Brian Falk, who died while on duty Thursday at Station 23 in Fellows.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Valley Bible Fellowship Church, at 2300 East Brundage Lane in Bakersfield. There will also be a livestream during the memorial at https://www.changeourcity.com/vbf-church-online-live-broadcast.
According to an obituary written by the family and released by KCFD, after the services, family, friends and KCFD personnel may join the Falk family at Kern County Fire Department Union Hall, The Station, 7900 Downing Ave., Suite D in Bakersfield.
The obituary highlighted that Falk, born in Bakersfield on Dec. 28, 1974, loved sports, which he played from the time he was in elementary school. At North High, he play football, baseball and wrestled. He went on to Bakersfield College and the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned a bachelor's degree in criminology. He became a Kern County probation officer before joining the Kern County Fire Department, where he rose to the rank of captain.
He married Jennifer Spratt in 2007; their first son, Randall James Falk, was born in 2009, and their second son, Tyler Matthew Falk, was born in 2011. He is also survived by his parents Rick and Karen; brother Jason; and sister Kelli, and many extended family members, the obituary said.
In lieu of flowers, a Gofundme page has been set up for Falk's sons by Jennifer's sister Jacqueline Day: https://bit.ly/CaptBrianFalk.