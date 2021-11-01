Series of online events will shape local workforce development efforts

Members of the public are invited to participate this week in a series of online workshops expected to guide a two-year effort that will help Kern County's workforce development activities adjust to technological, climate and market changes.
Information will be provided, and input gathered, on the Kern Strategic Workforce Plan, funded by a grant of $2 million in state cap-and-trade money. The idea is to find ways to improve regional outcomes in health, employment, energy, education and poverty by 2030.
The first of the three 90-minute workshops starts at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The second is scheduled to begin at noon Friday, and the third runs from 10:30 a.m. to noon Saturday.
Coordinating the effort are the Kern Community College District, Bakersfield College, the Center on Race, Poverty & the Environment and the University of California, Merced Community and Labor Center.
Information on how to participate is available online at bit.ly/kernhighroad.