A serial burglar — who police said hit local gas stations and pizza chains two years ago — was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison.
Jaleyn Prevost, 24, pleaded no contest to eight charges of second-degree robbery. Police said he brandished a gun at a clerk and demanded money.
The offenses happened at:
- Chevron Gas Station, 5609 Stine Road
- Little Caesars Restaurant, 3400 Panama Lane
- Pizza Hut, 4708 Planz Road
- ampm, 6450 White Lane
- Circle K, 5634 Stine Road
- Little Caesars Restaurant, 5602 California Ave.
- Dollar General, 2728 South Chester Ave.
- ampm, 2698 Mount Vernon Ave.
The Chevron robbery happened Nov. 21, 2021 and the rest happened throughout December, police wrote.