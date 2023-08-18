Standard Superior Court & Liberty Bell photo

The bell in front of the Kern County Superior Court on Truxtun Avenue is seen in this file photo from September 2022.

 Eliza Green / The Californian

A serial burglar — who police said hit local gas stations and pizza chains two years ago — was sentenced Thursday to 16 years in prison.

Jaleyn Prevost, 24, pleaded no contest to eight charges of second-degree robbery. Police said he brandished a gun at a clerk and demanded money.