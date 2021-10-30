Sequoia National Forest lifts French Fire closure order

The Sequoia National Forest lifted the French Fire Closure Order on Friday.
Forest visitors can enter the area and use most campsites, trails and roads, but many trails are closed within the burn scar, a Forest Service news release said. People are reminded to follow all trail and road closure signs. Logging operations are continuing along Rancheria Road. Also, the area west of Shirley Meadows Ski Resort is closed until the removal of hazard trees is finished.
Visitors are urged to be aware of potential hazards and stay alert about weather conditions, which change rapidly at higher elevations.
Hazards that remain include fire-weakened trees, smoldering fire, and heavy equipment operating in and around the fire area, the news release said. There is unstable terrain, displaced wildlife, burned stump holes and root chambers and the possibility of flash floods.
Visitors are reminded to carry a winter emergency kit. Call Caltrans at 800-427-7623 or dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi for road updates.