The Sequoia National Forest enacted restrictions starting Saturday that prohibit campfires, stove fires, welding and smoking on all public lands managed by the forest below 5,000 feet.
The restrictions come as there are dry conditions, heavy grass fuel load and high wildland fire danger, a Forest Service news release said.
The forest is also still seeing tree mortality.
“These conditions coupled with late winter precipitation have resulted in a heavy grass fuel load,” Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said in a news release. “The restrictions are deemed necessary to protect public safety and prevent human-caused wildfires.”
Until further notice, the news release said, these restrictions are in effect below 5,000 feet:
• No campfires or stove fires. All developed campgrounds are closed under the Regional Order.
• People with a valid California Campfire Permit are not exempt from the prohibitions but are allowed to use portable stoves and lanterns with shut-off valves using pressurized gas, liquid fuel, or propane.
• No smoking is permitted, except within an enclosed vehicle.
• Operating an internal combustion engine off of properly designated roads or trails and welding are all strictly prohibited during the fire restriction period.
• Fireworks, exploding targets, tracer rounds, and other incendiary ammunition or devices are not allowed in the Sequoia National Forest and Giant Sequoia National Monument at any time. This includes sparklers or safe and sane fireworks.
