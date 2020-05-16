The Sequoia National Forest is extending the closure of developed recreation sites.
The sites will remain closed on the Western Divide Ranger District until Wednesday, the Hume Lake Ranger District until June 11, and the Kern River Ranger District until Thursday, according to a Forest Service news release.
The closures are to protect public and employee health and natural and cultural resources. Also, dispersed recreation sites are closed on the Western Divide Ranger District through Nov. 30.
Remaining open for public use are trails, trailheads and general forest areas, the news release said. Yet the public is urged to recreate locally whenever possible.
The Forest Service reminded people to practice social distancing; refrain from gathering in groups; alert other trail users of your presence and let others pass; and pack out all trash. All restrooms are closed. Visitors are urged to avoid high-risk activities because law enforcement and search and rescue may be limited.
