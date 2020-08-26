Lane closures are scheduled on 24th Street throughout September as work crews will plant trees and improve landscaping in the area, according to a news release from the city of Bakersfield.
The release states that both the north and south sides of 24th Street between Oak Street and B Street/Bay Street will undergo work and, in turn, lane closures, which are scheduled for weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. At least one lane will remain open in each direction while work is underway, the city said. The closures are expected to impact both directions of travel.
The city encourages motorists to to avoid the work area or allow extra time when traveling through.
The city reminds drivers that the work schedule may be changed without notice due to unforeseen circumstances.
