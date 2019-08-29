September is Pedestrian Safety Month and the California Office of Traffic Safety is asking people and drivers to look out for each other.
A report released last year by the Governors Highway Safety Association said an estimated 6,227 pedestrian deaths occurred nationwide, the highest number since 1990, according to a press release by OTS.
Around 858 pedestrians were killed in California in 2017, accounting for 25 percent of all traffic deaths, according to OTS.
"Despite advances in vehicle technology that act as additional safety measures for drivers and passengers involved in a crash, pedestrians are still just as vulnerable as in past," said OTS Director Barbara Rooney. "Whether we are driving or walking, we are all going places so it is important that we avoid bad habits and put safety first."
OTS is now working with state and local agencies on educating the public about safe roadway habits, according to the release.
The following tips are provided by OTS to help ensure everyone gets to where they need to go safely:
Pedestrians
- Cross the street at crosswalks, preferably with a stop sign or signal. Do not cross the street midblock (no jaywalking).
- Make eye contact with drivers.
- Look for cars backing up. Avoid darting between parked cars.
- Wear bright-colored clothing during the day and use a flashlight at night.
- Do not use your cell phone or wear ear buds while walking.
Drivers
- Avoid distractions such as a cell phone.
- Never drive under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.
- Watch for pedestrians when backing up.
- Follow the speed limit.
- Yield to pedestrians at crosswalks. Make sure the path is clear before making a turn at an intersection.
