Sept. 11 memorial ceremonies to be held in Bakersfield

Local public safety agencies will hold Sept. 11 20th anniversary memorial ceremonies on Sept. 11.
A morning ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. and an evening ceremony at 7 p.m. at Bakersfield Fire Department Station 15, at 1315 Buena Vista Road.
The Bakersfield Fire Department, Bakersfield Police Department, Kern County Sheriff's Office, Kern County Fire Department and California Highway Patrol are inviting the public to honor and remember "those heroes that paid the ultimate sacrifice," a flyer from the first responder agencies states.
The Portrait of a Warrior Gallery will memorialize 27 Kern County residents who were called to duty with a roll call during the evening ceremony.
Shuttles are to be available from the Park at River Walk throughout the day.