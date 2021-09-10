Sept. 11, 2001, changed the world, changed America and changed us, too

In the awful flash of a single day, the world changed.
And we changed with it.
Lisa Kimble Edmonston was at home with a toddler when the unimaginable became real. Within an hour of learning that two hijacked airliners had been flown intentionally into the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, that a third had slammed into the Pentagon and a fourth had gone down in a lonely rural field in Pennsylvania, she found herself racing to “our children’s schools to bring them home.”
Cherylanne Farley worked at Borders Books at the time of the attacks. All she could think about was the employees at the Borders store in 5 World Trade Center, near what came to be known as ground zero.
"Were they all gone, too?" she wondered.
KUZZ morning DJ Sylvia Cariker, known on the air as Casey McBride, remembers "fielding hundreds of calls from listeners asking what just happened."
“We were airing nonstop news reports so I was unable to play the dozens of requests for Lee Greenwood’s 'God Bless the USA.'"
It was Sept. 11, 2001, and America had just experienced the deadliest terrorist attack in its history, a hellish horror, a nightmare of nightmares witnessed by hundreds of millions of people via TV screens around the world.
“Today, our nation saw evil,” President George W. Bush said in an address to the nation that same night.
Despite taking place nearly 3,000 miles away, the four-pronged terror attack had an immediate impact in Kern County as federal officials grounded flights and ordered two passenger planes to make emergency landings at Meadows Field in Bakersfield.
The attacks also affected Amtrak service when officials ordered all trains stopped so law enforcement officials could conduct searches.
The Meadows Field terminal was evacuated at 10:30 a.m., and the whole airport was put on special security alert as part of a national order involving all airports. No commercial or private aircraft were allowed in the sky anywhere in the nation, according to James Savely, then the air traffic manager at Meadows. He told The Californian the skies were put under "security code Delta, which is just about the highest alert we have."
Just hours after news of the attacks started streaming in, Bakersfield College student Jennifer Mills found herself sitting in her U.S. history class realizing that history had been made that very day.
Sept. 11, she knew, would be one of those days, like the attack on Pearl Harbor, that would live in infamy, not only in the memories of those who were alive to witness it, but in future history classes, where students not yet born would learn about the calamity and discuss its consequences.
"This is what some call a turning point, one of those days you will never forget," Mills wrote in The Californian's Express section.
"The terrorist attack that killed thousands of people Tuesday is the biggest happening in all the 17 years that I have lived," she wrote. "It is a moment that my generation will remember for the rest of our lives."
Bakersfield Police Officer Stephen Humphreys had recently been promoted to detective.
"I was going to turn in my patrol rifle that day because I didn't want the hassle of having to qualify again," he remembered. "I felt uncertain of what might come next and kept the rifle for another five years. It was a strange time."
"I was working for a courier service," Brenda Jones recalled of that fateful day. "I was unable to make several of my regular stops, including the airport at the end of the day. All day long I was crying in between stops."
Two days after the tragedy, The Californian published a full-color, full-page American flag in the newspaper and invited readers to clip it out and tape it to a front window at home to show a level of American solidarity that hadn’t been seen, it seemed, in a long time.
For weeks afterward, the flags made of newsprint were spotted in entryway windows, taped up in classrooms, kitchens, office cubicles and convenience stores.
Danielle Davenport was working for the Kern County Sheriff's Office in those days.
"The thing that stands out the most to me were all the flags that appeared instantly," she remembered. "On every house and every car. We truly stood together as one nation united."
Michael Kennedy, the principal at Bethel Christian School, remembered closing out the day with a short assembly "to let the students know that America was being attacked.
"We also assured the students that their parents and guardians were on the way back to the school facility to take them home," he said.
"As principal, I then took a moment to pray with the students. We prayed for our nation and all involved."
A few days later, The Californian would report that kindergartners in one classroom were building towers by stacking wooden blocks, then knocking them down with toy airplanes in a perfectly appropriate way to respond to the crisis around them.
Local law enforcement went on heightened alert the day of the attacks, patrolling government buildings and airports across the county. While additional officers were not placed on the street, regular patrols from the Bakersfield Police Department and Kern County Sheriff’s Office kept an eye on potential targets.
Carl Sparks, who was serving as sheriff at the time, heard the first reports on his car radio while driving into work that morning.
"I thought it was a bad joke," he remembered 20 years later. "I called home and talked to Linda, my wife. She told me it was true."
On the day of the attacks, two young men with angry faces began screaming obscenities at longtime Bakersfield farmer Nazar Kooner.
As a member of the local Sikh community, Kooner wore a turban in public, a religious tradition Sikh men have observed for centuries. But the men were reacting emotionally to that morning's terrorist attacks.
"The press is showing pictures of Osama bin Laden with a turban and beard, and Sikhs are being mistaken for terrorist radicals," Kooner told The Californian.
The two men stopped their vehicle on a remote stretch of Highway 166, where Kooner was tending his grape vineyard.
"I did not look at them, I acted like I did not hear them,” he recalled. "I was scared actually, but I did not show it and got in my car and drove away."
It was not the only such incident, locally and nationwide.
Despite the fear and uncertainty many were experiencing, gas prices remained stable in Bakersfield and much of California the day after the attack. The Mobil station on Taft Highway, west of Highway 99, stayed steady at $1.41 a gallon on Sept. 12 — with no change from the previous day. A nearby Arco station showed the same prices.
However, gas prices soared in some areas of the country on the day of the terrorist attacks, but gas suppliers quickly backed off the following day, as many states said they would investigate reports of price gouging.
Even the world of sports came to a halt following the shock of the attacks.
Tiger Woods put away his clubs, The Associated Press reported. Barry Bonds' pursuit of 70 home runs was put on hold. Colleges canceled football games, and the NFL struggled to avoid offending a nation mourning its dead. Closer to home, the Bakersfield Blaze baseball season ended abruptly as the California League canceled the remainder of the season.
In a column following the attack, The Californian’s prep beat sportswriter at the time, Kevin Eubanks, said what many were thinking.
"The U.S. was attacked. By terrorists. It goes against everything I've known. We don't get attacked here. We're safe here. It’s something that should only be seen in movies, not on U.S. soil," he wrote.
An admitted sports fanatic, Eubanks wrote that, in the shadow of such a catastrophic event, taking a break in sports, locally and nationally, was the right thing to do.
The military certainly didn't take a break. But they buttoned up local installations. At eastern Kern's two huge military bases, Naval Air Weapons Center China Lake and Edwards Air Force Base, a Delta-threat status was implemented, raising security to levels rarely if ever seen before. To this day, 20 years after the terrorist attacks, gate security at military installations has never returned to pre-9/11 levels.
The attacks changed security measures for the rest of us as well, then and now. Most of the nation's commercial air fleet remained grounded as the Federal Aviation Administration, the FBI and other agencies discussed the need for extensive new security measures that would alter the experience of air travel permanently for millions of Americans and travelers around the globe.
Sept. 11 changed the world, changed America, changed Kern County, and changed us, too.