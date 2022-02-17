Sephora installations to open at Bakersfield Kohl's stores

Both Kohl's locations in Bakersfield plan to open dedicated sections for the sale of Sephora beauty and personal care inside their stores by the end of this year.
The Kohl's at 5385 Gosford Road and the one at 9400 Rosedale Highway will each get a 2,500-square-foot display that "mimics the look and feel" of a freestanding store owned by the Parisian retailer known for its selection of high-end makeup, fragrances and products for skin and hair care.
Kohl's opened 200 of the "Sephora and Kohl's experience" sections last year and expects to open 400 this year. By the end of next year, it hopes to have 850 of them.
Downtown storefront Idea Hive will host a pop-up event from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, featuring a local, millennial-owned company that deals in collectible sneakers and other specialty items.
Good661 will be on hand to sell, buy or trade sneakers, clothes, trading cards and NFTs. It will be the company's fifth pop-up since its opening.
Barber Alvin Dahilig will also participate in the event, as will a live DJ. Idea Hive is located at 1910 19th St.
New research identifies Bakersfield as California's leading metropolitan area for built-to-rent homes.
Apartment search website RentCafe.com reports Bakersfield's total of 720 built-to-rent houses ranks ninth nationwide among urban areas.
Two cities in the state have more — Chino (810 built-to-rent homes) and Eastvale (740) — but neither is considered a metropolis. Among California's urban areas, Fresno ranked second.
April 1 is the deadline to file a petition or declaration of candidacy for anyone hoping to serve as a director of the Almond Board of California.
Voting starts April 21 and ends May 26 for two independent grower positions and one independent handler position on the ABC's board of directors. The board is also looking to fill alternate seats for all three of those positions.
“The ABC Board of Directors is such an important and vital part of our industry," ABC President and CEO Richard Waycott said in a news release. "It guides the work of the Almond Board and is key to overseeing the welfare of the industry and of more than 7,600 growers and 100 handlers."
Petitions for each independent grower seat, and its alternate, must be signed by at least 15 independent almond growers. Petitions for the handler position and alternate must be declared in writing.
Petitions and declarations must be sent to the ABC at 1150 9th St., Suite 1500, Modesto, CA 95354. Information is available by emailing Toni Arellano at tarellano@almondboard.ca.
The board sets policy and suggests budgets in areas like marketing, production research and food safety.