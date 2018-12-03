A Bakersfield man who was charged with assaulting his girlfriend and later threatened to shoot himself in a standoff with police is due to be sentenced Tuesday.
William Fazendin, 38, faces four years in prison after pleading no contest to a felony charge of brandishing a firearm to avoid arrest and a misdemeanor charge of assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury.
Under the plea agreement, charges of false imprisonment with violence, threatening with the intent to terrorize and spousal abuse were dismissed.
It was alleged Fazendin tried drowning his girlfriend in a tub. She didn't report the alleged incident until a month later.
On March 14, the woman made a pretext call to Fazendin which police recorded.
As officers arrived to arrest him, Fazendin fled his residence in the 8400 block of Persimmon Drive and drove to the 6000 block of Truxtun Avenue, where he threatened to kill himself, police said.
He eventually relinquished a handgun and officers took him into custody.
In another sentencing hearing, brothers Victor and Joel Quintero on Wednesday face decades in prison for their involvement in a fatal shooting outside a Bakersfield gas station last year.
A jury in August found the brothers not guilty of murder but convicted them of the lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter, among other charges, in the killing of Eraldo Castro the night of March 5, 2017, at a Fastrip in the 4800 block of Fairfax Road.
Victor Quintero and Castro became involved in a fight during which Joel Quintero pointed a gun at Castro, according to court documents. The men eventually separated and the brothers got in a vehicle while Castro entered another vehicle in the Fastrip parking lot.
Castro drove into the vehicle occupied by the Quinteros, according to the documents. He got out and approached their driver's side door.
As he approached, a single shot was fired from inside the vehicle, documents said. Castro was struck and taken to Kern Medical Center, where he died hours later.
