Two brothers convicted of voluntary manslaughter in a deadly shooting at a Bakersfield gas station will sit another two months in jail before their sentencing.
The sentencing hearing for Joel Quintero, 27, and Victor Quintero, 26, was pushed back Thursday to Dec. 5 after a defense attorney said he had not received the probation and sentencing report and needed time to review the possibility of a motion for a new trial.
"Due to my other commitments, I have not had sufficient time to adequately analyze and research issues affecting a fundamental right of my client," wrote attorney Kyle J. Humphrey. He represents Joe Quintero.
Humphrey wrote he's currently in a trial that's expected to take up at least two weeks of his time before he can work on the Quintero case.
After a brief discussion Thursday, Victor Quintero's attorney, John Taylor, and prosecutor Eric Smith agreed to the postponement and Superior Court Judge John W. Lua set the new date.
According to court documents, the brothers became involved in an altercation with Eraldo Castro the night of March 5, 2017, at a Fastrip in the 4800 block of Fairfax Road.
Victor Quintero and Castro exchanged blows while Joel Quintero pointed a gun at Castro, according to the documents. Eventually, the men separated and the brothers got in a vehicle. Castro entered another vehicle in the Fastrip parking lot.
Castro then drove into the vehicle occupied by the Quinteros, got out and approached their driver's side door, according to the documents.
As he approached, a single shot was fired from inside the Quinteros' vehicle, striking Castro, the documents say. Castro was taken to Kern Medical Center, where he died at 12:37 a.m.
The incident was captured on the store's video surveillance system.
The brothers had each faced a murder charge, but a jury on Sept. 7 instead found them guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter. Joel Quintero is looking at 50-plus years in prison, and his brother at 30-plus years.
