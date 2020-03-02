Sentencing of Leslie Jenea Chance, who was convicted in January of murdering her husband, was postponed Monday morning.
Judge Charles Brehmer said Chance, 53, was sick and unable to attend. The sentencing was rescheduled until next week. Chance did not appear in court Monday.
A jury convicted Chance, a former elementary school principal at Fairview Elementary in the Greenfield Union School District, of first-degree murder for the 2013 slaying of Todd Chance.
She is likely to face 50 years to life in prison when she is sentenced in March, said Deputy District Attorney Art Norris, because the jury also found she used a firearm in the commission of a crime. The jury, however, did not find she killed her husband for financial gain.
