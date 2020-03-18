A Kern County Superior Court judge on Wednesday granted a postponement in the sentencing of Leslie Jenea Chance, an elementary school principal convicted of murdering her husband, so her attorney can investigate possible juror misconduct during the trial.
Chance, 53, was convicted in January of murdering her husband, Todd Chance, in 2013.
In a motion filed Feb. 27, Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, said he was contacted by the jury foreperson the day after Chance was convicted. The juror told him one juror had deliberated while not with the rest of the jury, and another had read over the court reporter's shoulder about discussions held outside the presence of the jury, Lidgett wrote in the motion. The foreperson also told him there was bullying by some jurors and those same jurors refused to discuss the law regarding reasonable doubt, Lidgett wrote.
Lidgett requested another month to further investigate and prepare paperwork to request a new trial.
Chance did not appear in court Wednesday as she is sick with pneumonia. She is next scheduled to appear on April 22.
