The sentencing of 53-year-old Leslie Jenea Chance for first-degree murder has been put off until at least August as her attorney pushes forward with requesting a new trial.
In court Wednesday, Judge Charles Brehmer said several jurors are willing to be contacted by the defense and prosecuting attorneys in the case to explore potential juror misconduct.
In a motion filed Feb. 27, Chance's attorney, Tony Lidgett, said he was contacted by the jury foreperson the day after Chance was convicted earlier this year. The juror told him one juror had deliberated while not with the rest of the jury, and another had read over the court reporter's shoulder about discussions held outside the presence of the jury, Lidgett wrote in the motion. The foreperson also told him there was bullying by some jurors and those same jurors refused to discuss the law regarding reasonable doubt, Lidgett wrote.
Chance was convicted in January of murdering her husband, 45-year-old Todd Chance, in 2013. Prosecutor presented evidence showed that she left home with her husband the morning of his murder, killed him and left his body in an orchard, and then deposited his car in a run-down neighborhood before disguising herself as she made her way back home by taxi and on foot.
The attorneys will have until July 29 to interview the jurors and submit further filings in support or opposition of a new trial. A status conference is scheduled for Aug. 5 and a potential hearing is scheduled for Aug. 26.
